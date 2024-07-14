Société

Revue du web. À Tétouan, un père de famille égorge sa femme et ses quatre enfants

Une scène de crime. (Photo d'illustration)

Revue du webÀ Tétouan, un père de famille égorge sa femme et ses quatre enfants dans la commune de Bghaghza; Un camion-citerne chargé en fioul industriel prend feu et fait 7 blessés légers à Tanger; Les incroyables images de Donald Trump victime d’une tentative d’assassinat. Le tireur a été abattu par les forces de l’ordre; La bande-annonce du film tourné au Maroc «Gladiator 2» fait un buzz mondial. Round-Up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 14/07/2024 à 17h57

Tétouan: un père de famille égorge sa femme et ses quatre enfants dans la commune de Bghaghza.

Tanger: un camion-citerne chargé en fioul industriel prend feu et fait 7 blessés légers.


Aux États Unis, les incroyables images de Donald Trump, victime d’une tentative d’assassinat. Le tireur a été abattu par les forces de l’ordre.


La bande-annonce du film tourné au Maroc «Gladiator 2» fait un buzz mondial

Par Majda Benthami
Le 14/07/2024 à 17h57
