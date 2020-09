Tw// rape, pedophilla,death

To hear that 2 children, Adnane in Morocco and Arwa Gamal in Egypt, were r*ped and killed and that they may not get justice is scary. Keep speaking on this! We won’t let them get away. #arwagamalsright #حق_اروى_جمال#JusticeForAdnane #عدنان_بوشوف