Global market for Potash Fertilizers estimated at US$23.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.https://t.co/Mxmqzsh7iM#EML #Potash #Morocco pic.twitter.com/cQAvwdIanT