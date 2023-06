Royaume-Uni: rattrapé par le «partygate», Boris Johnson quitte le Parlement

So you’re “bewildered & appalled” are you, @BorisJohnson?



Let me tell you what appals me.



Your parties.

Your quiz nights.

Your brazen lies.

Your champagne.



You cavorted & boozed.



While we watched patients in their 1000s - some of them our colleagues - die.



You make me sick. pic.twitter.com/CvMl1nqJnk