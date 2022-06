SNAP POLL: 60% of Britons think that Tory MPs should vote to remove Boris Johnson as party leader and PM in today?s vote of confidence



All Brits

Keep him: 27%

Remove him: 60%



Con voters

Keep: 59%

Remove: 32%



Lab voters

Keep: 6%

Remove: 87% https://t.co/BZZmXbLUed pic.twitter.com/g69noShdvA