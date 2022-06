We?ll be studying unidentified aerial phenomena: learning what data exists, how to gather information, and how to move our understanding forward: https://t.co/ZOGqAUfIkh



Join the audio telecon at 1pm ET (17:00 UTC) as we outline the study team?s goals: https://t.co/3fXbnL1BWs pic.twitter.com/hdL2TyCAfp