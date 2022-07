Since 1991, only one man outside of Kenya won the men's Steeplechase at the World Championships.



Today, Soufiane El Bakkali became the second to do so, winning the world title in 8:25.13!!

Lamecha Girma ?? who clocked 8:26.01 while Conseslus Kipruto ?? was 3rd in 8:27.92. pic.twitter.com/sy0gWNPN4o