Do you remember what used to say the bunch of cursed traitors such as @Alilmrabet, @DouniaFilalitv, @ZakariaMoumni...etc?? They used to say that this day would never happen, and that the Moroccan authorities are avoiding & forgot the #Brahim_Saadoune case.

WHICH IS CLEARLY WRONG pic.twitter.com/xPqmALcd2A