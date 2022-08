Amir writes:



In 2007, Israel killed my brother. I was 10.

In 2008 war, I was 11.

In 2012, Israel killed my dad. I was 15.

In 2014 war, Israeli warplanes destroyed our house. I was 17.

In 2021?s, I was 23.

In 2022?s war, I am 24.



Our life is nothing but wars and crises. https://t.co/qFAYqSEBeh