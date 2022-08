Achraf Dari in Ligue 1 so far:



??3 games

??1 goal

??51 passes per 90

??86% pass accuracy

??2.3 tackles won per 90

??1.8 interceptions per 90

??1 clearance per 90

??70% of all duels won



His first steps in Europe. The 23-year-old Wydad academy graduate is doing great so far! ?? pic.twitter.com/UneoOAmgmz