Société

Revue du web. Agression dans le téléphérique: cinq individus appréhendés

Deux cabines de téléphérique se croisent.

Deux cabines de téléphérique se croisent. (Photo d'illustration). Manuel Torres Garcia / Pixabay

Revue du webCinq individus appréhendés après qu’une vidéo prise par l’usager d’un téléphérique les ai montrés en train de dépouiller un SDF à Agadir; La démission surprise de Houcine Ammouta de la sélection de Jordanie, remplacé par son compatriote Jamal Sellami, a fait couler beaucoup d’encre; La justice condamne le lycée Victor Hugo pour avoir empêché une jeune étudiante voilée d’accéder au cours; Euro2024: Cristiano Ronaldo fait parler de lui en marge de la victoire du Portugal sur la Turquie. Round-Up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 23/06/2024 à 18h35

Agadir: cinq individus appréhendés après qu’une vidéo prise par l’usager d’un téléphérique les ai montrés en train de dépouiller un SDF.


La démission surprise de Houcine Ammouta de la sélection de Jordanie, remplacé par son compatriote Jamal Sellami, a fait couler beaucoup d’encre.

Marrakech: la justice condamne le lycée Victor Hugo pour avoir empêché une jeune élève voilée d’accéder au cours.


Euro2024: Cristiano Ronaldo fait parler de lui en marge de la victoire du Portugal sur la Turquie.


Par Majda Benthami
Le 23/06/2024 à 18h35
#Revue du web#Téléphérique#Agadir#Wydad

LEs contenus liés

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Décès de l’ancien milieu de terrain du WAC Mehdi Dghoughi dans un accident de la circulation

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Oujda: en images, un énorme incendie a ravagé un marché local

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Le Real Madrid aurait refusé de libérer Brahim Diaz pour la sélection olympique

Société | Retrouvez toute l'actualité du Maroc et du monde, en temps réel, sur le premier site d'information francophone au Maroc : www.le360.ma

Société

Revue du web. Les Marocains ont célébré lundi Aïd Al-Adha

Articles les plus lus

1
Les restaurants avec plages privées de Dar Bouazza sommés de déguerpir: quand l’administration entretient le flou sur ses intentions
2
Tebboune, la Palestine et la gratuité des plages
3
Casablanca: en images, démolition des bâtiments militaires autour du Parc de la Ligue arabe
4
Les frontières Est du Maroc, telles que documentées par les archives militaires de l’Algérie française
5
Interview. Aksel Bellabbaci, responsable du MAK: «L’Algérie est le fils mal éduqué de la France»
6
Exonérations de la TVA: pas d’impact sur le pouvoir d’achat, selon les économistes
7
Barrage Tanger Med: prochaine mise en service d’une centrale photovoltaïque flottante
8
God only knows!
Revues de presse

Voir plus