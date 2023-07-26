Société

Revue du Web. Mystère autour de Dounia Batma, la Toile s’interroge

Dounia Batma.

Revue du webMystère autour de Dounia Batma qui a posé un lapin aux organisateurs d’un festival; La BBC s’excuse pour sa question déplacée lors de la conférence de presse des Lionnes de l’Atlas; Débuts tonitruants pour Lionel Messi aux USA; Les autorités déclarent la guerre à la «bouffa», ce résidu de cocaïne qui circule en ce moment au Maroc. Round-Up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 26/07/2023 à 18h01

Mystère autour de Dounia Batma qui a posé un lapin aux organisateurs d’un festival.




Football féminin: la BBC s’excuse pour sa question déplacée lors de la conférence de presse des Lionnes de l’Atlas.



Football: débuts tonitruants pour Lionel Messi aux USA. Best of.





Les autorités déclarent la guerre à la «bouffa», ce résidu de cocaïne qui circule en ce moment au Maroc.






#Revue de presse#Revue du web

