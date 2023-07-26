Revue du Web. Mystère autour de Dounia Batma, la Toile s’interroge

Mystère autour de Dounia Batma qui a posé un lapin aux organisateurs d’un festival.
دنيا بطمة "اعتزال مفاجئ"#vibes #فايبز #منصة_أكثر #celebrities #gossip #duniabatma #مشاهير #دنيا_بطمة pic.twitter.com/5RHm7FWRSQ— Vibes - فايبز (@VibesAAstyle) July 25, 2023
Football féminin: la BBC s’excuse pour sa question déplacée lors de la conférence de presse des Lionnes de l’Atlas.
Absolutely insane question asked by a BBC reporter to Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak at the Women's World Cup. 😳🇲🇦— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 25, 2023
Her reaction: 🤨 pic.twitter.com/LODKh4sbUp
BBC apologises for its reporter's outlandish question "how many gays are there in your squad?" at Morocco's press conference. Still haven't found out the name of the reporter, who was adamant he had the right to ask that question. https://t.co/OkjWPp1pqh— Anckarström, Esq. 🇸🇪🇲🇦🇵🇸 (@ibnkafka) July 25, 2023
The BBC are now on full mission creep. They no longer reflect the consensus of British people, let alone their millions of license payers.— Jonny Gould (@jonnygould) July 26, 2023
As one of them, I apologise to Morocco.
pic.twitter.com/wlj6r1hw31
Another day, another BBC apology.— Andrew Neil (@afneil) July 25, 2023
BBC apologises for asking Morocco captain how many of the team are lesbians | The Independent https://t.co/YUiDPHFJ4Y
The BBC acknowledged it was "inappropriate" for its reporter to ask Moroccan captain Ghizlane Chebbak whether any players in her squad were gay. Same-sex intimacy is illegal in Morocco and punishable by fines or jail time.— SBS News (@SBSNews) July 26, 2023
Read more: https://t.co/NEw5pH57cn pic.twitter.com/SDW9XxO1E0
The rank idiocy with which some European sports media have handled things over these past two World Cups is something to behold. A blundering self-righteousness that achieves nothing and reveals only their own parochialism https://t.co/joWDrBezhB— Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) July 26, 2023
Football: débuts tonitruants pour Lionel Messi aux USA. Best of.
La standing ovation des fans de Miami envers Leo Messi 🤩— Messi France 🇦🇷 (@MessiFrance_) July 26, 2023
Pendant que des supporters d’un club de merde s’amusaient à le siffler, ici il reçoit de l’amour ❤️pic.twitter.com/PR3Bj6WqCy
🐐 Avec 2 buts et 1 passe décisive, Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 a fait son SHOW COMPLET cette nuit avec l'#InterMiamiCF en #LeaguesCup ! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DFI3vmijUJ— La MLS en Français (@MLS_FRA) July 26, 2023
Donne les clés du camion à Messi il rendra tout le monde meilleur, quelque soit l'équipe ou il jouera. C'est juste dommage que le PSG soit le seul club au monde à pas avoir compris ça... https://t.co/QfXDgjWQWC— Bruce Grannec (@BruceGrannec) July 26, 2023
Messi shaking hands with rapper and music producer Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs. Biggest stars showing up to meet Messi— FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) July 26, 2023
pic.twitter.com/9vQEbADuKL
Messi’s “hold my beer” celebration was dedicated for David Beckham.😭— FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) July 26, 2023
pic.twitter.com/stlX8cjGUQ
Regardez jusqu’à la fin svp. Le Roi Messi a donné son maillot à un joueur adverse mais un autre joueur l’attendait pour échanger de maillots mais il quand même récupérer le maillot du joueur. L’humilité cet homme est incroyable 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rYFUtRPpb3— Inzho ⭐️ (@Inzho10) July 26, 2023
Les autorités déclarent la guerre à la «bouffa», ce résidu de cocaïne qui circule en ce moment au Maroc.
