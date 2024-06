Revue du web. Drame de Sidi Allal Tazi: le bilan officiel est de 8 décès, la Toile en émoi

Reda Bennani 🇲🇦 (17 y.o, ranked 18th ITF Juniors and 14th in the tournament) advanced to the 3rd round of the 2024 Roland Garros Junior Championships after defeating Daniele Rapagnetta 🇮🇹(17 y.o, ranked 52nd ITF Juniors) today in two straight sets, 7-6, 6-4.



