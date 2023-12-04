Société

Revue du web. Casablanca: le quartier Hay Mohammadi secoué par un double meurtre

Une voiture de police (dessin d'illustration).. DR

Revue du webCasablanca: le quartier Hay Mohammadi secoué par un double meurtre perpétré par un homme; Football: la «bombazo» d’Azeddine Ounahi, dimanche soir avec l’OM, suscite l’admiration des internautes; États-Unis: la communauté musulmane lâche Joe Biden, coupable de n’avoir pas imposé le cessez-le-feu à Gaza; Espagne: au lendemain d’une énorme prestation avec le Real Madrid, Brahim Diaz est une nouvelle fois au centre des spéculations sur la couleur du maillot qu’il portera en sélection. Round-up.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 04/12/2023 à 17h55

Casablanca: le quartier Hay Mohammadi secoué par un double meurtre. Un homme a assassiné sa mère et son épouse avant de tenter de se suicider.

Football: la «bombazo» d’Azeddine Ounahi, dimanche soir avec l’OM, suscite l’admiration des internautes.

USA: la communauté musulmane lâche Joe Biden, coupable de n’avoir pas imposé le cessez-le-feu à Gaza. Les musulmans américains expriment désormais leur rejet du président via le hashtag #AbandonBiden.

Espagne: au lendemain d’une énorme prestation avec le Real Madrid, Brahim Diaz est une nouvelle fois au centre des spéculations sur la couleur du maillot qu’il portera en sélection.

Par Majda Benthami
Le 04/12/2023 à 17h55
