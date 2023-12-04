Revue du web. Casablanca: le quartier Hay Mohammadi secoué par un double meurtre

Casablanca: le quartier Hay Mohammadi secoué par un double meurtre. Un homme a assassiné sa mère et son épouse avant de tenter de se suicider.
Football: la «bombazo» d’Azeddine Ounahi, dimanche soir avec l’OM, suscite l’admiration des internautes.
Ounahi ne joue pas beaucoup, ne marque pas beaucoup, mais quand il met un but, c'est direct prix Puskas. https://t.co/wOtvPzgHTb— Amine Drif 🎗🧡 (@aminedrif) December 3, 2023
👽🎶 "J'rappe, mais c'est pas que— RMC Sport (@RMCsport) December 3, 2023
J'fais bouger des mamies
J'côtoie des marocains comme Harit ou Ounahi"https://t.co/5i6XOFrEhM pic.twitter.com/1tI189xPBQ
LA PATATE D’OUNAHI SOUS LA BARRE !— DM SPORT (@dmsportma) December 3, 2023
Il va faire du bien à l’international marocain celui-là. pic.twitter.com/cBWhuCG9Bu
En vrai Ounahi c’est 3 buts avec l’OM, mais que des bangers pic.twitter.com/KQThTeTqoT— Zinedine Ounahi (@ZinedineOunahi) December 3, 2023
⚽️ Le but d’Ounahi pour sceller la victoire de l’OM contre le Stade Rennais #TeamOM pic.twitter.com/n5tk1hQoxj— FootMarseille.com (@FootMarseille) December 4, 2023
USA: la communauté musulmane lâche Joe Biden, coupable de n’avoir pas imposé le cessez-le-feu à Gaza. Les musulmans américains expriment désormais leur rejet du président via le hashtag #AbandonBiden.
I have a good feeling it’s not only going to be Muslims.#AbandonBiden pic.twitter.com/8q3ezlFzGq— Jairo I Fúnez-Flores (@Jairo_I_Funez) December 3, 2023
Muslim and Arab Americans demanded a permanent ceasefire in Gaza to stop Israel's relentless bombardment of the Palestinian people. Joe Biden abandoned them. Now they are pledging to #AbandonBiden. https://t.co/3DFUumIL3P— Prof Zenkus (@anthonyzenkus) December 3, 2023
The dark side of every democrat reveals itself:— Mr. Popalzai (@JournalismPopal) December 3, 2023
"F*ck you, I hope Trump deports your family."#AbandonBiden pic.twitter.com/dm2X5bq8bF
Muslim Americans in several swing states are scheduled to gather in Michigan on Saturday to start a campaign they're calling #AbandonBiden, a reflection of their outrage over President Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war.https://t.co/h7Jd0UqK0F— Axios (@axios) December 2, 2023
#AbandonBiden #AbandonTrump #AbandonTheDuopoly pic.twitter.com/LiXLSm53Ox— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 3, 2023
#GenocideJoe has got to go!#AbandonBiden— Hassan Shibly (@HassanShibly) December 3, 2023
Honored to stand today with a coalition of Muslim organizers from 9 key swing states to send a message that the blood of Palestinian children is a red line and we will do all we can to ensure Biden is a one term President as a… pic.twitter.com/6EJqnhR1Kc
Espagne: au lendemain d’une énorme prestation avec le Real Madrid, Brahim Diaz est une nouvelle fois au centre des spéculations sur la couleur du maillot qu’il portera en sélection.
Journaliste : Brahim, Espagne ou Maroc?— SOCCER212 (@SCCR_212) December 4, 2023
Brahim : Comme je l'ai dit, je suis concentré avec le Real Madrid, c’est ici où je veux reussir et je veux profiter de chaque… pic.twitter.com/5yJmfxk1CN
C est mal barré pour Brahim Diaz avec le Maroc pic.twitter.com/FzVB0nzWAW— Reda (@RedIsDead1974) December 3, 2023
A près d’un mois de la Coupe d’Afrique, pensez-vous que Brahim Abdelkader Diaz doit rejoindre l’équipe nationale ? #LTM #FRMF #Maroc #CAN2023 #BrahimDiaz pic.twitter.com/6ppItEixhS— Les Talents Marocains (@LTMOfficiel212) December 3, 2023
⚪️ Ancelotti on Brahim Díaz: “He's playing very well, I’m so happy with his impact” “He does his job in every position I put him. I'm satisfied with him. He's showing his qualities”. pic.twitter.com/cpxXvvcpmN— Dung Le (@Footballtdtd) December 4, 2023
Maroc : Brahim Diaz “veut jouer pour l’Espagne”, la bombe de De la Fuente ! https://t.co/l7HKg94keP pic.twitter.com/2PfL3pNwiU— Afrik-Foot (@afrikfoot) December 3, 2023