What a day it has been for #TeamNigeria's Weightlifting! SIX GOLD MEDALS won today, this man alone won three of those medals. Inemo Emmanuel Appah clinched all the GOLD medals in the 61kg (271kg) Snatch (120kg) & Clean-Jerk (151kg). Take a bow Appah! #Rabat2019 #AfricanGames pic.twitter.com/tCGUiSVV1O