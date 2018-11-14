People
Vidéo. Comment Gad Elmaleh se prépare à clore sa tournée américainePar Khalid Mesfioui le 14/11/2018 à 14h17
L'humoriste franco-marocain s'apprête à clore sa tournée américaine de spectacle "Dream Tour". Il en fait l'annonce à sa manière.
C'est demain, jeudi 15 novembre, que Gad Elmaleh clôturera l'étape américaine de sa tournée mondiale "Dream Tour". Il en a fait l'annonce sur son compte Instagram.
"Nous mettons fin à l’étape américaine du Dream Tour en Floride", a-t-il commenté.
